Bonnaroo announces dates for 2023 festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo organizers are already preparing for next year's festival, announcing the 2023 dates on Tuesday morning.

The music and arts festival will return to The Farm on June 15-18, 2023.

You heard that right, Bonnaroovians: We are BACK next June 15-18, 2023! ✌️🦄🌈⁣

Before we return to The Farm, sign up for the #Bonnaroo SMS List today and be the first to know our 2023 Lineup:

More than 40,000 fans were welcomed in Manchester earlier this summer for the return of Bonnaroo. The festival had not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 and weather delays.