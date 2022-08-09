Watch Now
Bonnaroo announces dates for 2023 festival

Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 13:17:07-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo organizers are already preparing for next year's festival, announcing the 2023 dates on Tuesday morning.

The music and arts festival will return to The Farm on June 15-18, 2023.

More than 40,000 fans were welcomed in Manchester earlier this summer for the return of Bonnaroo. The festival had not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 and weather delays.

