Bonnaroo launches 'Concerts on the Farm' series this summer with in-person performances

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo organizers have announced a new series "Concerts on the Farm" that will bring live music back to the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester.

The series will feature in-person performances by Billy Strings, Jon Pardi with special guest Jameson Rogers and The Avett Brothers. The series of concerts will kick off on May 28 with limited seating capacity to allow for social distancing.

We’re excited to announce live, in-person performances from @BillyStrings, @JonPardi, and @theavettbros. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 19th at 10AM CT at 👉 https://t.co/8aW7plgpsW 👈 pic.twitter.com/vHkrDMII6s — The Bonnaroo Farm (@BonnarooFarm) March 16, 2021

Tickets will be sold in groups of four for access to a pod that will be distanced from other groups. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central on March 19 and $1 of each will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund.

“The soundtrack of America is made in Tennessee, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the return of live music than at the Bonnaroo Farm," said Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “We’re ready to see our stages and venues full again, and artists back on the road doing what they love. We know music fans are ready as well, and Concerts On The Farm’s approach to delivering live music in a responsible environment will set the bar high for future events."

Organizers say masks will be required when moving around the venue but concert-goers can remove their masks when they are inside their reserved pod. Staff will also be required to wear face coverings.