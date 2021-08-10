Bonnaroo requiring COVID-19 vaccine or recent negative test to attend

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo will require all festival-goers to either be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or show a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Festival organizers said attendees have until August 19 to receive their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If not, attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering Centeroo. Those who are not fully vaccinated are also asked to wear a mask at all times when on the property.

The 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is scheduled for September 2 through 5. Headliners include the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.

Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic so instead, organizers pivoted to a three-day virtual event featuring new and archived performances.

Full Lineup

Thursday, September 2:



Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Joy Oladokun

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

MIZE

Nubya Garcia

Scarypoolparty

Spock

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

Too Many Zooz

ZiA

Friday, September 3:



Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion

Run The Jewels

Janelle Monáe

Glass Animals

Deftones

Young Thug

Tipper

Jack Harlow

Grace Potter

Primus

Nelly

The Disco Biscuits

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

TroyBoi

Marcus King Band

Lennon Stella

Orville Peck

Kim Petras

Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

SVDDEN DEATH

Omar Apollo

Lucii

Waxahatchee

The Weather Station

Resistance Revival Chorus

LP Giobbi

ATLiens

Mija

Detox Unit

Rome In Silver

Jac Ross

Mdou Moctar

Tripp St.

NotLö

Saturday, September 4:



Lizzo

Tame Impala

My Morning Jacket

G-Eazy

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Phoebe Bridgers

Incubus

Seven Lions

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"

Kevin Gates

Marc Rebillet

Goose

Subtronics

Surfaces

JID

Jon Batiste

The Band Camino

Ashnikko

Yaeji

Ekali

Tate McRae

Pinegrove

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Remi Wolf

Wooli

Dr. Fresch

William Black

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Flamingosis

Hero The Band

Level Up

DJ Mel

Almost Monday

Lick

Sunday, September 5:

