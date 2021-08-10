Bonnaroo requiring COVID-19 vaccine or recent negative test to attend

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo will require all festival-goers to either be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or show a recent negative COVID-19 test.
Festival organizers said attendees have until August 19 to receive their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If not, attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering Centeroo. Those who are not fully vaccinated are also asked to wear a mask at all times when on the property.
The 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is scheduled for September 2 through 5. Headliners include the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.
Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic so instead, organizers pivoted to a three-day virtual event featuring new and archived performances.
Full Lineup
Thursday, September 2:
- Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
- 99 Neighbors
- Andy Frasco
- Big Something
- Briston Maroney
- Dabin
- Devon Gilfillian
- The Funk Hunters
- HE$H
- Joy Oladokun
- Larkin Poe
- Liz Cooper & The Stampede
- MIZE
- Nubya Garcia
- Scarypoolparty
- Spock
- Sweet Crude
- Taska Black
- Too Many Zooz
- ZiA
Friday, September 3:
- Foo Fighters
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Run The Jewels
- Janelle Monáe
- Glass Animals
- Deftones
- Young Thug
- Tipper
- Jack Harlow
- Grace Potter
- Primus
- Nelly
- The Disco Biscuits
- Dashboard Confessional
- Big Wild
- TroyBoi
- Marcus King Band
- Lennon Stella
- Orville Peck
- Kim Petras
- Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
- SVDDEN DEATH
- Omar Apollo
- Lucii
- Waxahatchee
- The Weather Station
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- LP Giobbi
- ATLiens
- Mija
- Detox Unit
- Rome In Silver
- Jac Ross
- Mdou Moctar
- Tripp St.
- NotLö
Saturday, September 4:
- Lizzo
- Tame Impala
- My Morning Jacket
- G-Eazy
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Incubus
- Seven Lions
- King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
- Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"
- Kevin Gates
- Marc Rebillet
- Goose
- Subtronics
- Surfaces
- JID
- Jon Batiste
- The Band Camino
- Ashnikko
- Yaeji
- Ekali
- Tate McRae
- Pinegrove
- Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
- Remi Wolf
- Wooli
- Dr. Fresch
- William Black
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Flamingosis
- Hero The Band
- Level Up
- DJ Mel
- Almost Monday
- Lick
Sunday, September 5:
- Tyler, The Creator
- Lana Del Rey
- Lil Baby
- deadmau5
- Leon Bridges
- Young the Giant
- Brittany Howard
- Flogging Molly
- Boombox Cartel
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Struts
- CAAMP
- Oliver Tree
- PEEKABOO
- Julien Baker
- LSDREAM
- Colony House
- Flo Milli
- Breland
- Niko Moon
- Jamila Woods
- Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
- LUZCID
- Elderbrook
- Makaya McCraven