Bonnaroo requiring COVID-19 vaccine or recent negative test to attend

Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 10, 2021
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo will require all festival-goers to either be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or show a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Festival organizers said attendees have until August 19 to receive their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If not, attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering Centeroo. Those who are not fully vaccinated are also asked to wear a mask at all times when on the property.

The 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is scheduled for September 2 through 5. Headliners include the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.

Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic so instead, organizers pivoted to a three-day virtual event featuring new and archived performances.

Full Lineup

Thursday, September 2:

  • Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
  • 99 Neighbors
  • Andy Frasco
  • Big Something
  • Briston Maroney
  • Dabin
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • The Funk Hunters
  • HE$H
  • Joy Oladokun
  • Larkin Poe
  • Liz Cooper & The Stampede
  • MIZE
  • Nubya Garcia
  • Scarypoolparty
  • Spock
  • Sweet Crude
  • Taska Black
  • Too Many Zooz
  • ZiA

Friday, September 3:

  • Foo Fighters
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Run The Jewels
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Glass Animals
  • Deftones
  • Young Thug
  • Tipper
  • Jack Harlow
  • Grace Potter
  • Primus
  • Nelly
  • The Disco Biscuits
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Big Wild
  • TroyBoi
  • Marcus King Band
  • Lennon Stella
  • Orville Peck
  • Kim Petras
  • Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
  • SVDDEN DEATH
  • Omar Apollo
  • Lucii
  • Waxahatchee
  • The Weather Station
  • Resistance Revival Chorus
  • LP Giobbi
  • ATLiens
  • Mija
  • Detox Unit
  • Rome In Silver
  • Jac Ross
  • Mdou Moctar
  • Tripp St.
  • NotLö

Saturday, September 4:

  • Lizzo
  • Tame Impala
  • My Morning Jacket
  • G-Eazy
  • Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Incubus
  • Seven Lions
  • King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
  • Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"
  • Kevin Gates
  • Marc Rebillet
  • Goose
  • Subtronics
  • Surfaces
  • JID
  • Jon Batiste
  • The Band Camino
  • Ashnikko
  • Yaeji
  • Ekali
  • Tate McRae
  • Pinegrove
  • Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
  • Remi Wolf
  • Wooli
  • Dr. Fresch
  • William Black
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Flamingosis
  • Hero The Band
  • Level Up
  • DJ Mel
  • Almost Monday
  • Lick

Sunday, September 5:

  • Tyler, The Creator
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Lil Baby
  • deadmau5
  • Leon Bridges
  • Young the Giant
  • Brittany Howard
  • Flogging Molly
  • Boombox Cartel
  • Greensky Bluegrass
  • The Struts
  • CAAMP
  • Oliver Tree
  • PEEKABOO
  • Julien Baker
  • LSDREAM
  • Colony House
  • Flo Milli
  • Breland
  • Niko Moon
  • Jamila Woods
  • Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
  • LUZCID
  • Elderbrook
  • Makaya McCraven
