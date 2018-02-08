Bonnaroo Reveals 2018 Daily Lineups

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The daily lineups have been released for this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

This year's lineup includes headliners Eminem, The Killers and Muse.

2018 Daily Lineup is here! 🙌

Snag tickets sooner to save: https://t.co/EyHuJZkCUE pic.twitter.com/6fC8FgKtLO — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) February 8, 2018

Tickets are on sale now.

