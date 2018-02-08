Bonnaroo Reveals 2018 Daily Lineups

12:22 PM, Feb 8, 2018
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The daily lineups have been released for this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

This year's lineup includes headliners Eminem, The Killers and Muse.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here to see the full list of artists and find out more information about tickets.

