Bonnaroo Reveals 2018 Daily Lineups

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The daily lineups have been released for this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
This year's lineup includes headliners Eminem, The Killers and Muse.
2018 Daily Lineup is here! 🙌
Snag tickets sooner to save: https://t.co/EyHuJZkCUE pic.twitter.com/6fC8FgKtLO— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) February 8, 2018
Tickets are on sale now.
Click here to see the full list of artists and find out more information about tickets.