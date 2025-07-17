Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bonnaroo will be returning to The Farm in 2026 bringing changes to festival

WTVF
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo has announced they will be returning to The Farm in 2026!

The festival will take place from June 11th through the 14th. A few things will change according to the festival.

Campsites that are located in areas most affected by flooding will not be utilized.

They also added that in the 2025/2026 off-season, they will be dedicating an additional multi-million-dollar budget that prioritizes the campgrounds and those impacted by extreme weather.

Additional details can be found below.

