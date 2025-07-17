Bonnaroo will be returning to The Farm in 2026 bringing changes to festival

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo has announced they will be returning to The Farm in 2026!
The festival will take place from June 11th through the 14th. A few things will change according to the festival.
Campsites that are located in areas most affected by flooding will not be utilized.
They also added that in the 2025/2026 off-season, they will be dedicating an additional multi-million-dollar budget that prioritizes the campgrounds and those impacted by extreme weather.
Additional details can be found below.
See you in 2026 ⛺️🌈 pic.twitter.com/j3mZqzQQuR— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) July 17, 2025
