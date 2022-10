NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bono will once again be returning to Nashville, this time to promote his new book!

The memoir by the artist, activist and U2 lead singer will be released on November 1 and is titled "SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story".

His book tour will take place in 14 cities across North America and Europe, with one of those cities being Nashville.

Tickets for the November 9 event at the Ryman go on sale October 7 at 10 a.m.