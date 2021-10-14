Boo at the Zoo returns to Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's going to get more spooky at the Nashville Zoo this month.

The Boo at the Zoo gets underway October 15.

Kids can get a festive feel of Halloween while strolling through pumpkin patches or checking out giant hay creatures.

Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin will also be there and nightly animal shows are also planned.

Boo at the Zoo is scheduled for October 15-17, 19-24, and 26-30 from 5pm to 9pm.

Nightly capacity limits will be put in place for the health of safety of guests and employees.

Masks are required indoors and strongly encouraged outdoors.

For more info on Boo at the Zoo, click or tap here.