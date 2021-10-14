Watch
News

Actions

Boo at the Zoo returns to Nashville Zoo

items.[0].image.alt
Nashville Zoo
26bcc65649924c583f41e42e_392x262.jpg
Posted at 3:16 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 16:16:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's going to get more spooky at the Nashville Zoo this month.

The Boo at the Zoo gets underway October 15.

Kids can get a festive feel of Halloween while strolling through pumpkin patches or checking out giant hay creatures.

Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin will also be there and nightly animal shows are also planned.

Boo at the Zoo is scheduled for October 15-17, 19-24, and 26-30 from 5pm to 9pm.

Nightly capacity limits will be put in place for the health of safety of guests and employees.

Masks are required indoors and strongly encouraged outdoors.

For more info on Boo at the Zoo, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap