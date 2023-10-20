Watch Now
Book lovers and families welcome to join the 35th annual Southern Festival of Books

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 35th annual Southern Festival of Books, hosted by Humanities Tennessee, returns to Nashville this weekend.

This festival will have hundreds of books, live music, performances, author discussions, meet and greets, food trucks, and more just like in previous years.

This year though, instead of being mostly on the Legislative Plaza, the festival will be on the Bicentennial Mall, Tennessee State Museum, and the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

It is free to attend and open to the public starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

For the full schedule, head to the Southern Festival of Books website.

