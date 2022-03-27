'Books at the Barbershop' event pairs Nashville authors with Nashville youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kids in North Nashville recently had the chance to read new books and get fresh haircuts at the same time.

The first ever "Books at the Barbershop" event was held at Chop Nation on Clifton Avenue. It was set up by the social services organization Playmakers Nashville.

WTVF

The goal was to promote literacy by exposing kids ages 6 to 10 to free books written by black authors.

The authors were at the event as well, to discuss the books with the kids.

"It was very, very intentional for us to bring books into the community that represent our youth, but for all of our authors this is a good platform for them to display their books," said Terren Johnson, president of Playmakers Nashville.

WTVF

"The biggest thing for us was to connect and to give back to the youth," Johnson said.

Playmakers Nashville hopes to continue to build this program, and connect with other barbershops across the city.

