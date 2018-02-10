Books Delivered To School By Bicycle

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local non-profit called Ride for Reading delivered hundreds of books to students at Gower Elementary and they did it in style - on bicycles.
Ride for Reading was created ten years ago by a Metro School teacher who discovered many of his students had no books at home.
What began as a simple plan to collect a few books for his own students, has grown into a nationwide campaign that's given out more than 300,000 books to kids across the country.
In fact, some of the books given out today were actually donated by the folks from NewsChannel 5. Over the last month, we've donated more than 4,000 books to local students.