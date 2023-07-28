Bordeaux community tired of prolonged roadwork on Clarksville Highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A seemingly endless road construction project on Clarksville Highway has been causing a two-year-long headache for drivers, leaving residents in the Bordeaux community frustrated and looking for ways to avoid the hassle of navigating the area.

While the Tennessee Department of Transportation had promised a swift completion, delays in utility work have pushed the estimated finishing date from spring 2023 to now spring 2024.

The ongoing construction — which aims to widen the route from two lanes to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane — has resulted in deteriorating road conditions, congestion and slow traffic, according to residents. This in turn makes it difficult for them to access essential facilities like the local Kroger and the library.

Mike Johnson — owner of a barber shop along Clarksville Pike since 1999 — said he sees the impact of the construction across the street.

"I see it's a hassle getting into Kroger's and the library because the street is so messed up on that side."

Numerous complaints have been lodged with TDOT regarding the ongoing issues of the roadwork.

"They said when it started it would be done within three years. Three years have come and gone, it's passed," Johnson said.

Residents like Sybil Ludy-Turner said she's trying to dodge potholes when she leaves her home.

"The hassle, the slow traffic and the potholes. When you turn into the parking lot, it's kind of discouraging," she shared.

The Nashville chapter of the NAACP has also taken notice of the community's grievances, raising concerns about safety and the negative impact of congestion caused by the construction.

Jackie Farmer, a local resident, expressed her frustration and uncertainty.

"It is hard to get here. It's been going on for a long, long time, and I don't know when it’s going to end," Farmer said.

TDOT officials acknowledge the frustrations of the community and emphasize that they are working diligently to mitigate traffic impacts.