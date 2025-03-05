Bordeaux library branch to be closed in March due to renovations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're planning on heading out to the library this month, be aware that the Bordeaux branch will be closed for a period of time.

This branch will be closed from March 17 through the 30th for renovations.

All holds will be transferred to the Hadley Park branch!

