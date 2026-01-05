Bordeaux shooting suspect arrested in girlfriend's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Bordeaux over the weekend that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman.

Sarah Stacey, 29, has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of her girlfriend, 25-year-old Gracey Adams. The shooting happened Saturday morning at a home on the 300 block of Kingview Drive in Bordeaux.

The shooting was reported to Metro dispatch just after 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Adams inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Stacey was not at the scene. Police conducted an extensive search for the suspect. Homicide detectives arrested Stacey late Saturday night.

Adams is being held at the downtown detention center with a $250,000 bond. Police have classified the shooting as domestic-related.

