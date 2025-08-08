Boring Company unveils possible route for Music City Loop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Elon Musk’s Boring Company has unveiled the proposed route for the “Music City Loop," an underground tunnel designed to connect downtown Nashville to the airport.

The route would begin near the State Capitol, run under Rosa Parks Boulevard, pass the Music City Center, and continue beneath Murfreesboro Pike to Nashville International Airport.

Company executives said the project will be privately funded, using Tesla vehicles to shuttle passengers underground without using taxpayer dollars. They also promise minimal disruption during construction and the creation of local jobs.

Some local leaders question whether the route serves community’s daily needs and have suggested expanding the system to help commuters from areas like Murfreesboro.

The Boring Company said the tunnel is just the first phase and plans to hold community meetings to gather input on future routes. There’s no timeline yet.

Metro officials continue to ask questions needing more details on safety and feasibility.