Born with cerebral palsy, he's heading toward graduation from Nashville School of Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With graduation season approaching, we wanted to tell the story of a particularly inspiring man. He said he was game, just so long as credit was given to those who helped him along the way.

Sometimes you get to one of those milestone moments in your life, where you start thinking about everyone who helped you get there. Will Bell is feeling like that now as he heads closer to a really big day. Let's start with Will's journey so far. He was born with cerebral palsy.

"It's basically having a stroke during the birth process," Will said. "It effects primarily the left side of my body."

Growing up, there have been key things for Will. One has been the constant support of his family. Another is his Christian faith.

"This starts with my Lord and Savior and the relationship I have with him," Will continued.

Then, as a child, Will found wheelchair basketball through ABLE Youth.

"ABLE Youth helps kids with physical disabilities learn how to be independent through adaptive sports," said Amy Saffell of ABLE Youth. "[Will] always had determination. It helps you realize, 'okay, if I can dribble a basketball, what else can I do in life?'"

Will took that and enrolled in Nashville School of Law. He's just weeks away from graduation.

"I'm kinda stuck between maybe doing prosecution or public service," he said. "I'm truly grateful for this program. It's changed my life in a lot of ways. I've grown here quite a bit."

Cerebral palsy does present some challenges, but that's where great friends come in.

"I don't write at all, so I have great note takers like my friend Ezekiel [Hall]," Will continued. "My friend Kellie [Barber], she's always going to be my law school mom, and I'm grateful for that."

In first meeting Will, there were two things that really stood out to me. One was he doesn't really talk about how well he's liked on campus.

"Why does that make you nervous to say you're popular here?" I asked Will.

"Um, I don't know!" he laughed nervously.

Here's another. Will said he was only interested in doing an interview if ABLE Youth could share the spotlight.

"You proud of this dude?" I asked Amy.

"I'm so proud of him," she answered. "It really takes a village to become successful no matter who you are."

"Everybody has challenges, but for me, in a lot of ways, it's been a gift," Will said. "I've been able to recognize how important my relationships are. I think that's what's so special about my journey. My relationships are the most important thing in my life. I'm just so thankful to be part of this journey here."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.