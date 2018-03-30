Boutique Gives Prom Dresses To Students For Free
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A boutique owner in Antioch has launched a unique effort to help teen girls celebrate the biggest party of the school year, Prom.
Anyone shopping for a prom dress probably did a double take when you saw the price tag for gowns. Some can afford the high prices, but that's obviously not an option for everyone.
When Shatava Lindsey opened Runway Boutique a year and a half ago in Antioch, her goal was to support the community that supports her.
"I graduated from TSU and I wanted to do something for the community I love fashion," she said.
Her designs grace the catwalks of New York, but it's her "local prom dress drive" that she'd rather talk about.
"I just wanted to do something single fathers and mothers families who just cant afford to do for their children and buy prom dresses," she said.
So far, 30 people have donated gowns, some of them worth more than $500, but she needs more - everything from small to plus size.
"A lot of the donations are from people who wore this one time and its nice that somebody can use that," said Lindsey. "A lot of them sent them to the dry cleaners to get them cleaned so they are in perfect shape these dresses are amazing."
Anyone in need of a prom dress can email the store the request at runwayboutiquestores@gmail.com or call 615-933-8580. Lindsey wants to help as many girls as possible.
"I just want to make it a special night for these girls, just that nice experience of I got a great dress. I look nice and Im just gonna be great at prom.
The last day to donate is April 6 and April 7 is dress pick up day.