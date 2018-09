Bowling Green, Kentucky Homicide Under Investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Officials with the Bowling Green Police Department in Kentucky confirmed they’re investigating a homicide.

Authorities received a call of an unconscious person who appeared to be dead in the 1300 block of Stubbins Street around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of 34-year-old Jotez Beason inside at that location.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Louisville, Kentucky. Additional details were not released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information has been urged to call the police department at 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.