Bowling Green Man Arrested For Drugs, Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A man was arrested in Warren County, Kentucky on multiple drug charges after fleeing from deputies in a stolen vehicle.

Reports stated 67-year-old Luis Castellanos was arrested near the 5300 block of Louisville Road in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The incident began as an attempted traffic stop after deputies spotted Castellanos’ vehicle crossing the center line near Stone Lane.

Authorities said Castellanos did not stop, but continued on Louisville Road and turned into the Northbrook Mobile Home Park. Once there, he then accelerated off-road between two trailers, coming to a stop after hitting an outbuilding.

The outbuilding, vehicle, and a utility box were all damaged in the incident.

Castellanos then fled on foot, and was not immediately found.

Authorities investigated at the scene and found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication, and various drug paraphernalia in a bag outside of the vehicle.

That’s when officials identified the driver as Castellanos. He was found on that property and arrested without incident.

They also confirmed he did not have an operators license, and Castellanos told them he stole the vehicle from Thomas Sutton in Smiths Grove.

According to reports, Castellanos had an outstanding warrant. He was lodged into the Warren County Regional Jail on the following charges: