Boy Scouts to place 100,000 flags at veteran gravesites.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, thousands will come together to honor Middle Tennessee veterans as the Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts is placing flags on their graves for Memorial Day.

More than 100,000 flags are being placed this morning across the mid-state at three main cemeteries and 30 small sites.

1,500 volunteers will be at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison to place more than 37,000 flags. They'll also be at Stones River National Battlefield Cemetery in Murfreesboro and Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in West Nashville. All events are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

It’s one of the Boy Scouts largest annual events drawing not only the Scouts, but adult leaders and their family members. Scout executives said it’s one way they can show their appreciation to honor the heroes that gave their lives for our freedom.