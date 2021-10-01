Watch
Boy shot and wounded at Memphis school; juvenile detained

Adrian Sainz/AP
Concerned relatives are united with school children at a church that is serving as a staging area after a shooting at Cummings School, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at the school. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and authorities are looking for a second boy who they believe to be the shooter. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 12:20:50-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy was shot and wounded at a school in Memphis, and they have detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

Memphis Police said the shooting was reported Thursday morning at the Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth. Authorities say the 13-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was expected to recover.

A suspect described as a 13-year-old boy was detained afterward. Both are students at the school. Officials placed the school on lockdown and bused other students to a nearby church to be reunited with frantic parents.

