Boys and Girls Club honors Derrick Henry through #22FOR22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The number "22" appears to be the magic number for the Tennessee Titans.

On Friday, the Titans will decide if Derrick Henry, #22, will return to the field on January 22, 2022, which is 22 years after the Tennessee Titans last made a Super Bowl appearance

Because of how great the number "22" is, the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee wanted to do something special in honor of Henry who is a big supporter of the organization.

They're asking people to donate $22 this weekend to the non-profit.

Henry has gone above and beyond to help out whether that's been hosting football camps... donating backpacks and school supplies to sponsoring shopping trips and providing holiday gifts for Club members.

He also helped a Club family who lost everything in the 2020 tornado by covering their rent and providing new home furnishings and clothing.

Henry said he helps out because he was once in their shoes at a Boys and Girls Club. He continues to encourage the kids to stay focused on their academics and to listen to the Boys and Girls Club staff, because they have their best interest at heart.

The Club has a $2,200 goal.

You can find more information on how to make that donation here.