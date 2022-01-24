Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee raises thousands of dollars in honor of Titans player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As fans eagerly awaited the return of Derrick Henry, the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee had their own idea.

"Something small just started to pick up steam,” said CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, Eric Higgs.

It was inspired by Henry’s #22 jersey returning to the field on January 22, 2022.

“Hey, the return of Derrick Henry number 22," said Higgs. "You know, an opportunity for not only us- you know, because I gave my $22- but for others in the community to help us out in an organization that we know he’s passionate about helping.”

The Boys and Girls Club invited the public to donate $22 in honor of the king’s return

“I will tell you the things that Derrick Henry and the Titans together have done for the Boys and Girls Club- it really does make a difference to me," said Higgs. "It gives me an entirely different reason to be rooting for them.”

Those donations come at a critical time. The organization is stretching every dollar as demand for youth services skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Higgs said, “based on my calculations there’s 4,000 youth who need us most in middle Tennessee.”

The money will help fund programs like camps to learn coding and entrepreneurship training.

Although the Titans season may be over, those with the Boys and Girls Club hope donations to the #22FOR22 campaign continue rolling in.

Higgs said, “we know for sure the Titans are going to be back, they’re going to be strong and continue to do proud things for the city and keep us all fired up about what they’re doing.”