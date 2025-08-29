Brad Gaines, dad of GOP political activist Riley Gaines, is running for Congress in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brad Gaines, a former Vanderbilt football player and father of political activist Riley Gaines has filed to run for Congress, according to the FEC website.

Riley Gaines is a former collegiate swimmer for the University of Kentucky and is known for campaigning against the participation of trans women in women's sports.

She also lobbied her state representatives in April 2022 to pass a law that would prohibit transgender women from participating in women's sports.

When it comes to Gaines' digital footprint, we found it's essentially nonexistent. So far, there is no official candidate website or social media presence. The only photo accessible for us to publish is this one from 2002. It highlights Gaines' interview with the Associated Press, 11 years after a tragic football accident paralyzed his opponent during a Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Rebels game.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.