Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Brad Gaines, dad of GOP political activist Riley Gaines, is running for Congress in Tennessee

SPORTS SHOWCASE
JOHN RUSSELL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brad Gaines holds an article telling of his annual pilgrimages to Chucky Mullins' grave site in Russellville, Ala., as he works in one of the two wellness centers that he owns in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, May 13, 2002. Gaines says not a day goes by that he doesn't think of Chucky Mullins, who was paralyzed when he broke up a pass intended for Gaines on the 2-yard line in October 1989. Eleven 11 years to the day after Mullins was injured, Washington defensive back Curtis Williams was paralyzed while attemping to make a tackle. He died May 6, exactly 11 years after Mullins. (AP Photo/John Russell)
SPORTS SHOWCASE
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brad Gaines, a former Vanderbilt football player and father of political activist Riley Gaines has filed to run for Congress, according to the FEC website.

Riley Gaines is a former collegiate swimmer for the University of Kentucky and is known for campaigning against the participation of trans women in women's sports.

She also lobbied her state representatives in April 2022 to pass a law that would prohibit transgender women from participating in women's sports.

When it comes to Gaines' digital footprint, we found it's essentially nonexistent. So far, there is no official candidate website or social media presence. The only photo accessible for us to publish is this one from 2002. It highlights Gaines' interview with the Associated Press, 11 years after a tragic football accident paralyzed his opponent during a Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Rebels game.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Nashville music school offering lessons for just 50 cents for families with limited income

Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking