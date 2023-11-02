Brad Paisley opening the Toy Store to help families this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country artist Brad Paisley and his family will open a Toy Store this holiday season, hoping to help families their free referral-based grocery store already helps.

In 2020, the Paisleys partnered with Belmont University to spearhead The Store, a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop with dignity for their basic needs. Individuals and families are referred by nonprofit and government agencies for a term of one year. The Store currently helps 400 families.

“We’ve always wanted to see a Toy Store pop-up around the holidays that has the same framework and model as our grocery store, so that our customers can also shop for gifts for their families with dignity and choice,” shared the Paisley’s. “We are really excited to see it come together this year, and credit our wonderful staff, amazing volunteers, and energetic new CEO Collen Mayer for making it happen!”

The four-week donation campaign will run through Dec. 1, and families will shop the following weekend at The Store to choose the toys for their children, from babies to 17 years old.

If you want contribute, the donation drive has launched and contributions can be made in three ways: Amazon Wish List, financial donation or corporations may contribute financially or hold their own toy drive for donations.