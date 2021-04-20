Brad Paisley to headline Nashville’s July 4th celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s July 4th celebration this year, which is expected to be one of the city’s first major events since the pandemic began.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) announced details of the "Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th" event on Tuesday, saying it will also feature the largest fireworks show in Nashville history. The pyrotechnics will be synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.

MORE DETAILS:

Concert stage will be located at First and Broadway

Nashville Symphony will perform at Ascend Amphitheater

Additional artists will be announced in coming weeks

In 2019, the event drew as many as 343,000

The NCVC said it’s being guided by the Mayor’s Office and Metro Public Health on health and safety measures for what's expected to be Nashville's "first major post-pandemic event."

“After the year that Nashville has had, from a tornado to a bombing, Nashvillians deserve something to look forward to coming out of the pandemic,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community. As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City.”

The pandemic forced last year’s event to be televised only, with no public attendance or fireworks. The NCVC said Paisley was supposed to headline last year’s event and agreed to come this year instead.

The free event is expected to generate economic activity and tax revenue for the city. The NCVC said the event has regularly drawn more than 200,000 – and as many as 343,000 in 2019 and 250,000 in 2018.

Click here for more information from the NCVC.