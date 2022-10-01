Brentwood-based Hope Force International responds to Hurricane Ian aftermath

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers from a disaster relief organization based in Brentwood are on the front lines in Florida helping people who lost everything when Hurricane Ian moved through.

Hope Force International has a team on the ground in Fort Myers, Florida, and more volunteers are expected to join the effort in the coming weeks. The first volunteers arrived on Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers are primarily working on putting tarps on roofs, and clearing water out of flood-damaged homes while dodging downed trees and powerlines. Many of the homes were flooded with more than three feet of water.

"You have to realize that floodwater is not like rainwater," said Alan Weisenberger, a reservist with Hope Force International. "It contains every kind of contaminant you can imagine, and there is no such thing as letting it dry out and having a healthy living space."

Weisenberger has responded to around a dozen disasters and has learned the best way to help during a crisis is with compassion.

"Just sitting with someone and listening and letting them tell their story, and bringing a little hope, that’s what we are all about at Hope Force," said Weisenberger.

He added that the team also looks for storm victims in areas that may be overlooked to make sure they are getting the help they need.

"It is pretty hard to imagine if you haven’t been through something like this, just how devastating it is," said Weisenberger.

While the days can be long and challenging for volunteers, they are prepared to support Floridians as they begin the process of rebuilding.

"As long as we have reservists to do the work, and funding, we will keep working," said Weisenberger.

For more information on how to volunteer with Hope Force International, or to make a donation visit: https://www.hopeforce.org/