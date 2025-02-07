Brentwood Dunkin reopens and donates to empower Nashville children

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a new coffee option Brentwood now that the Dunkin location on Thoroughbred Lane has reopened.
The location held its grand opening ribbon cutting Friday morning and also made a donation.
On top of all the things Dunkin is know for, the opening of this location is also empowering Nashville children.
They made a $5,000 donation to the Nashville Children’s Alliance.
The non-profit helps children heal who have been impacted by sexual assault, violent crimes or other traumatic events.
They partner with the Metro Police Department, Juvenile Court and the District Attorney's Office.
For more information on how they operate and who they help visit the website.
