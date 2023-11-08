Watch Now
Brentwood Fire and Rescue is collecting new toys for Toys for Tots

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 10.
Brentwood Fire &amp; Rescue
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 08, 2023
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Through the Graceworks Ministries Manager Program, the Brentwood Fire Department is collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots. Donations are being accepted until Dec. 10.

Where are donations accepted?

  • Any Brentwood Fire & Rescue Station
  • The John P. Holt Brentwood Library
  • Brentwood Service Center
  • Brentwood Police Department
  • Brentwood City Hall

Where are donations going?
Donations stock the shelves for hundreds of parents who are experiencing poverty or crisis. Parents get to select the gifts for their children during the third week of December, like a shopping trip.

"Your donations help provide them that cherished opportunity to “shop” for their own children AND bring joy to thousands of children on Christmas morning," Brentwood Fire and Rescue said in a release.

