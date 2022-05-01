Brentwood High School student killed in crash on Franklin Road

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Brentwood Police Department confirmed that a Brentwood High School student was killed in the crash on Franklin Road Saturday night.

Police say the crash involved a Jeep Wrangler and a Honda motorcycle on Franklin Road at the intersection of Murray Lane. A total of four people, all teenagers, were involved and the 17-year-old driver of a motorcycle has died. All are Brentwood residents and Williamson County Schools has been notified.

They reported the motorcycle was driving south on Franklin Road near Murray Lane. While driving through the intersection, the motorcycle collided with a Jeep Wrangler that was turning onto Franklin Road from Murray Lane.

The 17-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Medical Center. The 17-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle was also transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition today. The driver and passenger of the Jeep Wrangler are both 16-years-old and both were uninjured.

Police say the accident remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department Directed Enforcement Team.

