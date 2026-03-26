Brentwood High School wrestler ends up on top in state tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For high school student-athletes, competing for a state title is the goal when they start their season, and winning a state championship is the ultimate cap to the year.

Brentwood High School wrestler Reed Loeffel spoke about his journey to the top of his weight class in Tennessee this year.

"I started wrestling in the 6th grade," said Loeffel.

"It's been an honor to watch him grow," said Brentwood High School head wrestling coach Damon Smith

After three trips to the state tournament and finishing 6th and 5th twice, Brentwood wrestler Reed Loeffel hoped to make his senior year special as he headed into this year's state tournament.

But in the quarterfinals, things weren't going as planned.

"I was down 9-1, and the only thing going on in my head was I just gotta keep wrestling hard, and I can't let up because I have to keep wrestling hard," recalled Loeffel.

"It was in a third period, 9 to 1, and my heart is breaking for the young man, because I'm thinking that this is probably gonna be it, and he's not gonna be able to achieve these dreams that he's worked so hard for," said Smith.

But the heart of a champion can't be measured.

"I didn't really let off the gas, and I feel like he did because he built up such a lead. I just started putting the pace on him and scored four takedowns and ended up winning 13-12 — so it was incredible," said Loeffel.

"To watch him come back and get four takedowns in the last 90 seconds of that match was just — it was incredible," said Smith.

In the semifinals, Reed cruised past Science Hill freshman Kendall Lewis, winning 14-6.

In the finals, Lawful would face the defending state champion, Tristan Collier from Green Hill.

"Yeah, I had a little bit of a game plan for him," said Loeffel, who had previously wrestled Collier at sectionals.

"We were in the sectional finals and ended up going to the 230 sectional ride outs, which is like overtime, and the kid beat us in overtime, so we knew he could beat the kid," recalled Smith.

Loeffel jumped out to a nice lead — this time the 9-1 margin is in his favor, and he scores another takedown.

"After that, I feel like he was just completely mentally broken to be honest," said Loeffel.

And then, something remarkable happens.

"We got another state champion at Brentwood High School," beamed Smith.

"It was kind of just what I expected would happen, like, throughout the day, and I just knew that what I wanted to happen was going to happen.," said Loeffel.

"We put in so many hours of blood, sweat and tears into wrestling, and to watch him go through his losses and get back on the horse...and see all that he had gone through...it's every coach's dream," said Smith.

It's a dream realized as he closes the final chapter of his high school wrestling career on top.

Loeffel's success on the mat has earned him a wrestling scholarship, and he plans to compete next year for Stevens Tech in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Do you have a unique story to share about arts, entertainment, and sports? You can email me at Brian.McKeegan@newschannel5.com.