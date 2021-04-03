Brentwood home destroyed in fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Brentwood home was destroyed in a fire Friday evening.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the home in the Chestnut Springs neighborhood.

Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss said the residents were outside cleaning their car when they heard the smoke alarm and saw the flames and smoke coming from their home.

The roof collapsed about 10 to 15 minutes after firefighters were called to the home. He said the collapse is something they have been seeing in "newer lightweight construction."

Chief Goss reminded homeowners to always have working smoke alarms in their homes.