Brentwood Named Safest City In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Brentwood topped the list of Tennessee's safest cities, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
The suburb of Nashville is the home of many country music greats, and boasts a violent crime rate many times lower than the state average.
Spring Hill came in at number two with a property crime rate of less than ten incidents per 1,000.
At the bottom was Athens, with about ten violent crimes per 1,000 people. Nashville came in at 37th of the 52 Tennessee students.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association of licensed alarm installers, contractors, and other relevant trade groups across the United States, which aims to further industry education and public knowledge about home safety and security.