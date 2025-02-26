Watch Now
News

Actions

Brentwood police investigating stabbing of woman on Lost Hollow Drive

Poster image.jpg
Devin Crawford / WTVF
Investigators walk outside the scene on Long Hollow Drive in Brentwood, Tenn., on Feb. 26, 2025.
Poster image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Brentwood Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Lost Hollow Drive after a neighbor confronted the suspect.

Officials with BPD said the 911 call in at 1:17 p.m. about a man stabbing a woman. While officers were en route, an armed neighbor confronted the male suspect and shot him multiple times in front of witnesses.

The woman is expected to recover. The male suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and rushed into surgery. He has life-threatening injuries.

No charges have yet been filed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.

First manager of color takes on role at NPL's Wishing Chair Productions

No one can bring a story to life better than the talented group behind the Nashville Public Library's Children's Theater. This story will make you feel like a kid again lost in the wonder of a good story. Congrats to Bret Wilson on his leadership role!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community