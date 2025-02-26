Brentwood police investigating stabbing of woman on Lost Hollow Drive

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Brentwood Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Lost Hollow Drive after a neighbor confronted the suspect.

Officials with BPD said the 911 call in at 1:17 p.m. about a man stabbing a woman. While officers were en route, an armed neighbor confronted the male suspect and shot him multiple times in front of witnesses.

The woman is expected to recover. The male suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and rushed into surgery. He has life-threatening injuries.

No charges have yet been filed.

