Brentwood students find silver lining after getting stuck in Hawaii

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the time, all Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes are grounded after a door plug flew off last week. Officials are conducting federal inspections and investigations to figure out what went wrong.

There's no telling when those planes be back up and running so it's caused a lot of flights to be canceled in the meantime.

A group of students from Brentwood Academy faced unfortunate news when they found out their flight home was impacted.

They were in Hawaii for their Winterim experience where students choose from various education travel courses each January.

Their flight was scheduled to return home on Saturday when their Alaska Airlines flight was canceled. School officials said the students got to extend their trip while they waited and on Sunday the students attended an ocean side church service.

After the service, the school received news one of their students got baptized. It was a silver lining in the midst of a frustrating situation.

In a statement the school said, "We are thankful for God’s provision over this group and the many other students who traveled during winter break."

The Brentwood students are scheduled to return home on Thursday.