Brentwood to rename part of Franklin Road after fallen Officer Destin Legieza

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday marks one year since Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza was killed in a crash on Franklin Road.

To honor Legieza, a portion of Franklin will be renamed the “Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway.” It will extend from the intersection of West Concord Road to the intersection of Murray Lane.

An official ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. to commemorate the renaming. Legieza’s family is expected to attend the event.

Legieza was killed on June 18, 2020 when a wrong-way driver hit his patrol car head on. According to an affidavit, Ashley Kroese had a BAC of .166 and was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at the time of the crash.

Kroese has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication in the case.

Legieza was the first police officer to be killed in the line of duty in the Brentwood Police Department's 50-year history.