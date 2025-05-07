Brentwood's election results: Meet the three candidates projected to sit on the City Commission

Three commissioners have been elected to serve on the Brentwood City Commission for four years, according to Williamson County election officials.

Polls closed at 7 p.m., with early voting results coming in shortly after.

Brentwood residents picked three candidates from their five choices in the voting booth. The next three commissioners are:

Janet L. Donahue

Kim Smithson Gawrys

Rhea E. Little III

According to Election Administrator Chad Gray, these results remain unofficial until they're certified by the five-member Election Commission on May 19.

The seven-member Brentwood City Commission are tasked with appointing a mayor and vice mayor from among their ranks.

Stay tuned for official confirmation.

