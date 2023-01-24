Brew ya! This digital passport gives you something to toast to across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new digital passport can keep track of your favorite brews all over Tennessee!

The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has launched the Tennessee Ale Trail which is a mobile pass that gathers points for each brewery check-in.

After earning enough points, you can redeem points for prizes like stickers, hats and t-shirts!

“The Tennessee Ale Trail is a fun way to track your Tennessee brewery adventures,” said Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. “When you drink local beer, you’re directly supporting small businesses and Tennessee agriculture.”

Learn how to get the passport here.