Bridge over Broadway to partially reopen on Thursday after its reconstruction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A partial reopening of the bridge over Broadway will happen Thursday morning after its complete reconstruction, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The bridge had been closed for weeks this summer, causing drivers to use other corridors to enter downtown Nashville.

Crews had been working on it since 2022, but this summer the 75-year-old bridge underwent demolition in order for a new bridge to go in its place. The bridge, originally built in 1948, had reached the end of its life.

The bridge cannot be physically widened due to the buildings located on each side of it, but it will feature a gradual curve that drivers will notice. This is to accommodate double-stacked railcars underneath the bridge.

Two lanes are anticipated to re-open in each direction with one sidewalk available.