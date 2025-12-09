Bridgestone Americas awards grants to support adaptive sports programming at schools across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bridgestone Americas has awarded eight grants to support adaptive sports programming at 62 public schools nationwide, including those here in Middle Tennessee.

The grants were awarded through the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund and will directly benefit 1,400 students.

“Access to sports is a serious barrier for young people with disabilities across the country,” said Wade Munday, Director, Corporate Philanthropy and Social Impact, Bridgestone Americas. “Bridgestone has long supported equitable access to sports because of the lifelong skills they provide on and off the field. With these grants, we look forward to empowering more young people with the opportunity to play.”

According to Bridgestone, less than 2,500 public schools in the U.S. currently offer adaptive sports programs for students.

