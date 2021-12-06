Bridgestone Americas sues state over $11.7 in tax incentives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of last week, Bridgestone Americas sued Tennessee over $11.7 in tax incentives the corporation said its owed.

Bridgestone Americas said in a lawsuit filed in Davidson County that it paid too much in taxes between 2015 to 2018. Essentially, their argument is the state failed to allow pay forward two tax breaks that kept the company here in Tennessee.

Per their agreement with the state, Bridgestone Americas is trying to get back at least $9.2 million in tax incentives tethered to a rule about job growth within the state. The second incentive derives from approval from the Commissioner of Economic Development to offset 100% of of certain taxes using the machinery credit.

So far, the state hasn't filed a response to the lawsuit.