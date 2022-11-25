Friday's Nashville Predators game postponed as Bridgestone experiences flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A water main break has caused the Nashville Predators to postpone Friday's game against the Avalanche.

The Predators said Bridgestone Arena is experiencing flooding due to the water main break.

Mayor John Cooper is on the scene. He confirms that the city's water main. Metro Public Works is assisting Bridgestone Arena's staff with getting the situation under control. Shots from Newschannel 5's Skycam shows the plaza around Bridgestone's entrance and the surrounding streets soaked with water.

WTVF

A decision on Saturday's game will be made later.