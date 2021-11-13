Bridgestone Arena no longer requires proof of vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Starting November 13, if you go to a Predators game, you will no longer be required to show proof that you've had a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before you go in.

Bridgestone Arena officials said this change is coming after significant improvement with Davidson County transmission rates.

The change in protocol will also apply to events held at the venue, unless a specific tour or event has different requirements.

Despite the change, masks are still strongly encouraged for those attending an event or a game.

Both the Predators and Bridgestone Arena will continue to work with the health department and offer free COVID-19 shots in connection with every event.

You can also get the COVID-19 shot at the Ford Ice Centers in Antioch and Bellevue every other Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.