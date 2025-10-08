Bridgestone Arena renovations have players and management excited for puck drop on 2025-26 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators open the season on Thursday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team has been building this season's roster for the past month and hopes some new renovations at Bridgestone Arena can help on the path to success.

The latest renovations at Bridgestone Arena have the players talking.

"It turned out great," remarked Predators center Steven Stamkos.

"You know, they did an amazing job," added Predators defenceman and captain, Roman Josi.

"Well, right now we have the best dressing room in the NHL and that's what you want," said the CEO of the Predators, Sean Henry.

The Predators also reconfigured the space off the locker room to include a new players' lounge.

"I think it's nice. It has a great kitchen, wonderful space, TV, all the fun amenities — more importantly, it's our training rooms. It's the recovery room behind us, the hot, cold tubs that are back there. Just a new state-of-the-art recovery room and training room for our trainers. You break out the space differently, bring in new technology. It does give you an advantage, you hope," said Henry.

"You know, they did a really good job with the new facilities, the recovery rooms, the players' lounge — everything is first class," said Stamkos.

"It's important for everyone to feel comfortable, and it creates such good energy, you love coming in there, you've got all the tools, everything is set up," said Josi

The new upgrades are just part of a bigger picture. The 28-year-old building will undergo a major transformation to its exterior over the next 5 years, which will include restaurant and retail space that mimics the shops at 5th and Broadway.

"When it's done, it's going to be — once again — taking one of the best buildings in all sports for the best fans in sports and making it even better. This is about making it better for our fans, our partners, our players, employees and performers, and that's what we are going to achieve. In 20 years, we're going to say, my gosh, the building is 50 years old, but you would never know," said Henry.

The Predators expect to begin the new renovations in the Summer of 2026, and they hope to have the renovations completed by October 2029.

