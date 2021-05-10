Bridgestone Arena to soon operate at full capacity; capacity increased for NHL playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bridgestone Arena officials announced it will be reopening at full capacity for its first non-hockey event beginning in June.

The first non-hockey event is the CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo on June 12, which is followed by ALABAMA and Luke Bryan shows in July. The arena's full capacity is 17,159 people.

The change will be made in accordance with the city’s updated guidelines, beginning May 14.

Capacity will be increased for upcoming Nashville Predators games as well, but it won't be full capacity. The Nashville Metro Public Health Department and National Hockey League reached an agreement allowing a 12,135-person crowd inside the arena for home games playoff games.

The NHL has allowed this capacity increase for hockey games based on a calibration of outside airflow requirements used uniformly throughout the League to determine venue capacities for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Officials said in a press release, the arena will supplement its existing HVAC system with three additional air conditioning units, in order to meet this requirement. While creating an air-flow environment approximate to that of the outdoors, the use of these added air conditioning units will also serve to maintain optimal ice quality conditions despite climbing temperatures and humidity levels.

“On the tail of the amazing stretch of hockey that secured our team’s spot in the 2021 Playoffs, this capacity increase will take what is already an amazing atmosphere to the next level as we continue our pursuit of the Stanley Cup,” Nashville Predators President & CEO Sean Henry said in the release. “Since the very onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Metro Public Health Department and the NHL have been instrumental throughout the process of gradually welcoming back our fans, and thanks to SMASHVILLE’s committed adherence to all health and safety protocols, we will continue increasing our capacity until we can once again come together with 17,159 of the best fans in sports for every single game.”