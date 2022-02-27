Bridgestone investigating possible information security breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some employees at Bridgestone's La Vergne plant reported being sent home Sunday morning due to a possible cyber attack.
Bridgestone Americas confirmed that it learned of a potential security incident and has launched an investigation.
The company says it has disconnected some manufacturing and retreading facilities in North America and Latin America from its network.
Read Bridgestone's full statement:
Bridgestone Americas is currently investigating a potential information security incident. Since learning of the potential incident in the early morning hours of February 27, we have launched a comprehensive investigation to quickly gather facts while working to ensure the security of our IT systems. Out of an abundance of caution, we disconnected many of our manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from our network to contain and prevent any potential impact.
Until we learn more from this investigation, we cannot determine with certainty the scope or nature of any potential incident, but we will continue to work diligently to address any potential issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our custome
