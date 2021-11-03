Bridgestone relaxes COVID-19 vaccine proof restrictions for Predators, most events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bridgestone Arena announced Wednesday that guests at the venue won't have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Nashville Predators games.

The new rule will go into effect Nov. 13.

This change in protocol will also apply to events held at the venue unless a specific tour or event has its own protocols that differ from the protocols being announced today. Bridgestone executives said the change comes after significant improvement in Nashville-Davidson County area in the metrics that are used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure transmission rates.

All policies and procedures remain subject to change and masks remain strongly recommended for those attending a game or event at Bridgestone Arena, according to a venue press release.

"We would like to thank Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Nashville Health Department and countless other partners for continuing to provide insight that enabled us to bring this good news to the community," president and CEO of Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators Sean Henry said. "We are encouraged that the data trends are moving briskly in a positive direction; today's announcement is consistent with our original intention to update our protocols as case counts and transmission levels evolved."

Relaxing COVID-19 protocols comes as Davidson County's transmission level has dropped below the "substantial transmission" level in the CDC's established metrics of percentage of positive tests in the past seven days. The trajectory of the CDC's other notable metric in measuring the level of community transmission (total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days is trending downward significantly as well, arena officials said.

"The Metro Public Health Department appreciates Bridgestone Arena's concern for the health of their fans and for continuing to consult with us on their safety protocols," Metro Public Health Bureau Director Hugh Atkins said.

With the announcement of this new protocol, the CLEAR HEALTH PASS app will no longer be required upon arrival to the Arena (unless a specific tour or event has its own protocols for proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test).

Upcoming shows with protocols that will require use of the CLEAR HEALTH PASS currently include the CMA Awards on Nov. 10, and the Dec. 3 Evanescence and Halestorm concert, which both require a negative COVID-19 test or alternatively, proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Similar requirements for other shows will be communicated if and when necessary.