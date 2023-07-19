Bridging language barriers at the ballot box

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It doesn't take much to see Nashville's Southeast Library Branch is home to diverse voters. It's where Ibti Cheko's mom will cast her ballot.

"She recently got her citizenship,” Cheko said.

Cheko's family is from Somalia.

“At the polls she’s going to need, like, a translator or someone to interpret for her,” Cheko said.

Without the help of translation, Cheko said her mother may not be able to vote.

“Having to reach out to, like, a third party to translate for you is kind of scary and a little bit daunting," she said. "So I feel like that’s why most people who don’t speak English, you don’t see a lot of them turn up at the votes.”

It's a language barrier that can keep many from making their voices heard.

"The process itself of voting can be one that is already tricky. Imagine that for folks who English isn't their first language," Policy Coordinator for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) and TIRRC Votes, Luis Mata, said.

Davidson County is not required to provide interpreters at polling locations, and ballots are only offered in English. Per Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts, under the Voting Rights Act, jurisdictions must provide interpretation services when a population of more than 10,000 people or more than 5% of voting-age citizens are members of a single language minority group. He said Tennessee did not meet the population trigger in the 2020 Census.

That's why the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition is offering interpretation services to those who want to vote.

"They feel like they've been put on the sidelines, right? That their voice doesn't matter, that their ballot does not matter," Mata said.

Whether it's offering a ride to the polls or helping voters when they get there, the nonprofit is making sure everyone can speak the language of democracy.

"If you're registered and you're eligible to vote, language shouldn't be another barrier that comes up when you're finally able to make your voice heard at the ballot box," Mata said.

Those seeking assistance from the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition can call (615) 905 - 6378. The nonprofit is also partnering with the Hispanic Family Foundaion for a for Civic Engagement Education and Voter Registration program.