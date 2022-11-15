Bridging the digital divide: Tech Goes Home program offering students, families free laptop, training, Wi-Fi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was an issue brought to life during the pandemic: bridging the digital divide.

"We firmly believe that all students can thrive — regardless of their socioeconomic background, their race, their zip code — and one of the ways we do that is to identify and try to eliminate inequities that we see in our public schools," said Director of Project Management for the Nashville Public Education Foundation Tashaye Woods.

Struggling students were challenged even more when learning went remote. But now a new program, Tech Goes Home, is not only providing students with an extra resource — it's helping their entire family.

"So, we have partnered with Google Fiber, who has funded this program, to be able to provide training and laptops and Wi-Fi access for our families," Woods said.

The partnership between the Nashville Public Education Foundation, Metro Public Schools and Google Fiber is helping families like Brandy Williams and her 13-year-old son Jarves.

But families must first undergo four training sessions.

"The first session, we were able to just teach them how to use the computer," said Woods. "Second session was on Google suites." The training also teaches coding and provides families with access to MNPS apps and portals.

Williams said having the extra laptop means more opportunities for her three children.

"We're always doing something that requires either Wi-Fi or internet, and so it's beneficial for our family as far as school needs, and outside of school," she said.

Outside of school, the program is meant to also help parents — they can use the laptop to search for jobs or stay on top of their students' educations.

"All families need some form of internet, definitely a laptop or computer at home," said Williams.

It's a step toward eliminating educational inequities. Advocates say that helping the rest of the family could spell a better future for the student.

The program just launched at Madison Middle School, but the Nashville Public Education Foundation plans to launch it in up to four more schools by the end of the year.