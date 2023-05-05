Briley Parkway deadly shooting suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a driver on Briley Parkway on April 28 was arrested Friday.

George Megalaa, 62, was taken into custody by Metro police officers around 11 a.m. outside of his home on Mooregate Drive for the death of 46-year-old Gerges Youssef, according to the department's Twitter account. He has been charged with criminal homicide.

Youssef was shot just before 4:30 p.m. while driving south on Briley Parkway in a black Honda CR-V. His vehicle came to a rest after hitting a tree on Envious Lane and a passerby called 911 for assistance. Youssef was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Metro police says their investigation into the incident, led by Homicide Detective Miranda Vaughan, determined Megalaa and Youssef had an ongoing dispute prior to the shooting and previously worked together.

Surveillance video from a business on Briley Parkway captured a white SUV speeding away from the area where the gunshots were fired around the time of the shooting, according to Metro police, who also say Megalaa drives a white Volkswagen SUV.

Cell phone records were also utilized in identifying Megalaa as the suspect in this shooting. The records obtained by Metro police showed Megalaa was near Youssef's place of work in Goodlettsville on the day of the shooting and drove the same route as Youssef as he was leaving work.

