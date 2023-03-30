Watch Now
News

Actions

Briley Parkway WB lanes closed after collision

Briley Pkwy crash and closure2 3-30-23 TDOT.jpg
TDOT
Briley Pkwy crash and closure2 3-30-23 TDOT.jpg
Briley Pkwy crash and closure 3-30-23 TDOT.jpg
Posted at 3:50 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 16:54:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says all westbound lanes of Briley Parkway at the intersection of I-65 are closed Thursday afternoon while Nashville Fire Department crews and additional first responders handle a wreck between a car and semi truck.

No injuries have been reported at this time. All travelers in the area should look for alternative routes.

Check the Newschannel5 traffic app for all traffic updates: https://www.newschannel5.com/traffic?_ga=2.162622591.290106257.1679928037-1803455063.1636468657

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap