Briley Parkway WB lanes closed after collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says all westbound lanes of Briley Parkway at the intersection of I-65 are closed Thursday afternoon while Nashville Fire Department crews and additional first responders handle a wreck between a car and semi truck.

No injuries have been reported at this time. All travelers in the area should look for alternative routes.

